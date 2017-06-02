More important than the boozy Hollywood drama of Amazon’s newest original series is the important Matt Bomer Wearing Suits content. Robert De Niro starred as the original Last Tycoon (Elia Kazan’s 1976 movie), but Bomer is the new Last Tycoon. He’s leading Amazon’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished final novel, the tale of Monroe Stahr’s Tinseltown rise as a producer in the ’30s. He’s wrestling with his own demons and struggling under the thumb of studio boss Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer). Lily Collins plays Pat’s daughter Celia, a wannabe producer against her dad’s better judgment (the rules … they might not apply to her). Ah, a new year, a new glitzy Fitzgerald adaptation. Stream this one on July 28.