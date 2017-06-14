Melania Trump is finally moving from New York to the White House, and to hear her doppelgänger Laura Benanti tell it through gritted teeth, she’s thrilled. Benanti returned to The Late Show last night to reprise her Melania Trump impression, and revealed Melania’s thoughts on swatting away her husband’s hand on a recent trip to Israel (it was so small she thought it was a mosquito) and on her and America’s commitment to the Trump presidency: “We must honor that, no matter how often America fantasizes about being with Justin Trudeau.” We look forward to further updates on Melania’s D.C. life and her campaign against illiteracy, or was it cyberbullying? Or cyberbullying the illiterate?