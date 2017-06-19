That LCD Soundsystem Album You’ve Been Waiting for Is Out in September

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

LCD Soundsystem’s first album in seven years, the one that wasn’t even supposed to happen after the band briefly went defunct, now has a title and a release date. It’s called American Dream and it will be out on September 1, so you can stop harassing James Murphy on Facebook now. In late May, Murphy, who has been transparent about the whole recording process, announced that the band had finished work on the album and that it could be out as early as six weeks from then. You’ll have to wait a little bit longer than that, but it is truly coming now, and it’s the last album to be made at Murphy’s original DFA Studios. The band has already shared two songs from the album, the title track and “Call the Police,” but they debuted others in April, live at their Brooklyn Steel residency (which they’re repeating this week as a precursor to a world tour this fall). American Dream is their first album since 2010’s This Is Happening, but, like, it’s really happening this time. Here’s the minimalist track list:

oh baby

other voices

i used to

change yr mind

how do you sleep?

tonite

call the police

american dream

emotional haircut

black screen