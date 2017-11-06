Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sunday night’s Tony Awards – from a slightly pained opening number featuring host Kevin Spacey, to a seemingly never-ending stream of guys in blue tuxedo jackets – were a fairly tame affair. About halfway through the telecast, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney (Oh, Hello) introduced the Radio City Rockettes to perform a routine set to “New York, New York.” It was fine. The Rockettes were, well, the Rockettes. But just as we were all starting to wonder hmmm, why are we killing time at the Tonys with this kick line, the answer arrived in the form of two angel-voiced Tony Award winners by the names of Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton).

Who do we have to talk to about getting these two to host next year?