After Coldplay and Ariana Grande delivered an Oasis reunion fake-out earlier in the night at One Love Manchester, with Chris Martin singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” – the anthem the city turned to after the attack – to both Ariana and the crowd, they had a surprise in store. Liam Gallagher showed up announced for a three-song set (wearing his typical uniform of an oversized raincoat), which ended on “Live Forever,” dedicated to the victims of the attack. There was once again no Oasis reunion, but instead, Chris Martin joined Liam on guitar for the song. For Liam’s parting gift, he tossed his tambourine into the audience. Watch how it all went down above.
Liam Gallagher Did a Surprise Performance of Oasis’ ‘Live Forever’ With Chris Martin at One Love Manchester
After Coldplay and Ariana Grande delivered an Oasis reunion fake-out earlier in the night at One Love Manchester, with Chris Martin singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” – the anthem the city turned to after the attack – to both Ariana and the crowd, they had a surprise in store. Liam Gallagher showed up announced for a three-song set (wearing his typical uniform of an oversized raincoat), which ended on “Live Forever,” dedicated to the victims of the attack. There was once again no Oasis reunion, but instead, Chris Martin joined Liam on guitar for the song. For Liam’s parting gift, he tossed his tambourine into the audience. Watch how it all went down above.