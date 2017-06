Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert was a huge success, and Liam Gallagher’s rendition of Oasis’s “Live Forever” with Coldplay’s Chris Martin was a highlight. Liam also played his solo single “Wall of Glass” and the Oasis hit “Rock’n’Roll Star.” Per usual, the night wouldn’t have been complete without him calling out his brother Noel’s — a.k.a. the “creepiest soul in the world” — absence.

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

We’re not getting a proper Oasis reunion anytime soon, folks.