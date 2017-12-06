Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Joey Lawrence, Mischa Barton, and More Will Compete on Battle of Network Stars

ABC’s reboot is shaping up to be the Olympics of throwback TV.

9:41 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan’s Latest Career Move Is Joining a Rupert Grint TV Show

She’ll play a character named Katerina West.

9:20 a.m.

Brad Pitt and Frank Ocean Are Becoming Best Friends Right Before Our Very Eyes

Frank Ocean wore a T-shirt with Brad Pitt’s face on it during a recent show.

2:21 a.m.

The Weeknd Chases Love Through a Sad Kubrick Sex Dream in New ‘Secrets’ Video

Whose origami bed are you levitating over tonight, my love?

1:12 a.m.

Remy Ma Invites Queen Latifah, Lil Kim Onstage Before Dissing Nicki Minaj Again

After a moment of female-rap unity, Ma launched into “ShETHER.”

12:29 a.m.

Veep Recap: A Vortex of Sexual Confusion

Happy birthday, Gary!

12:04 a.m.

Rachel Bloom’s Best Zingers From the Tony Awards

So many tiny hats.

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

Alison Brie Was Asked to Take Her Top Off While Auditioning for Entourage

Oh, nooooo!

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

Twin Peaks Finally Answers a Big Question: Who Is Diane?

Until now, Agent Dale Cooper’s secretary was an unseen mystery.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Here Are Your 2017 Tony Award Winners

Dear Evan Hansen won big.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Into the Vortex

Keenan Feldspar is that cool friend who can talk you into anything.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Saved the Tonys With the Power of Their Voices

The pair were accompanied by the Rockettes in a performance of “New York, New York.”

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Stops Production Over ‘Allegations of Misconduct’

“We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Painfully Parodies This Season’s Musicals in Tony Awards Opener

Kevin Spacey as Evan Hansen. Kevin Spacey as a drunken Russian. You get the idea.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

TV Is Moving Away From Finale Fever — Which Is Making for Better TV

Endings still matter, but not nearly as much as they used to.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Falsettos Is Marching to Movie Theaters This Summer

The Live From Lincoln Center taping of the revival will play in theaters this July.

Yesterday at 8:31 p.m.

Delta Drops Shakespeare in the Park Over Trump-Inspired Julius Caesar

The airline has ended its sponsorship over the play’s “graphic staging.”

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

Matt Walsh Prepped for His Veep Audition While He Slept

He also reveals Rudy Giuliani’s role in helping to launch Upright Citizens Brigade.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Everyone Went Wild for the Babadook at This Weekend’s Pride Festivities

Nobody can resist that top-hat.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Unscathed After a Scary Plane Mishap

Whew.