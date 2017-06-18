Listen to HAIM’S New Song ‘Night So Long’

“And I say good-bye to love once more / No shadow darkening my door.” HAIM debuted their latest song “Night So Long” from their upcoming album on Saturday, and based on the lyrics, Something to Tell You is primed to join Melodrama in establishing Summer 2017 as the Summer of Pop Ennui. The band opened a pop-up shop in Los Angeles this weekend in support of the album, due out July 7, and both “Night So Long” and the previously released “Right Now” would pair well with any of Lorde’s new heartbreak music. Perfect for standing in the corner of the BBQ fighting back tears, or feeling a wave of melancholy wash over you while your ex flies past you on the Slip ‘N Slide.