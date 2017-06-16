Lorde Admits She Was Secretly Reviewing Onion Rings on Instagram

The best investigative journalism of the year has paid off: On The Tonight Show, Lorde admitted that she was, in fact, running a secret Instagram account dedicated to reviewing onion rings. “I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable, which I wasn’t doing,” the Melodrama singer told Jimmy Fallon. Once the internet blew up her spot, Lorde decided to shut down @onionringsworldwide, but rest assured that she remains a big fan of the food. “I don’t think they get enough credit for how delicious they are,” she says, before launching into a discussion of her onion-ring preferences that, frankly, makes her sound like the Mary Berry of battered snacks. Is it time for a Great New Zealand Fry Off?