Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Jay Z, Confused by Twitter, Thanked All the Rappers Who’ve Inspired Him

Blue Ivy will promptly delete these tweets.

14 mins ago

Rihanna and DJ Khaled Remade Santana’s ‘Maria Maria’ for All Your Summer Needs

It’s a scorcher.

17 mins ago

Lorde Admits She Was Secretly Reviewing Onion Rings on Instagram

“I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable, which I wasn’t doing.”

8:57 a.m.

A Brief History of Violence on Reality TV

In some cases the producers intervened, and in others they let the cameras roll.

8:07 a.m.

All 18 Pixar Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Cars 3 does little to help the standing of the Cars franchise.

12:48 a.m.

Barack Obama’s Video Congratulating Jay Z Maybe Revealed Sex of Beyoncé’s Twins

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.”

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Seth Meyers Roasts Trump With DJ Khaled Catchphrase

Seth Meyers used the “immortal words” of DJ Khaled to prove how Trump set in motion a chain of events that would lead him to be under investigation.

Yesterday at 10:25 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Trump Presidential Twitter Library On Tweets In History

▶️ “What do we think historians will be saying about these tweets? I like that you think there will be historians in the future.”

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Police Story

A sensitive and insightful episode about racist policing.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Hear Coldplay’s New Song ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

It’s the latest release from their upcoming EP, Kaleidoscope.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Says He Has Lost His Job As a Result of Rumored Misconduct

“I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos.”

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat on Arrested Development’s Comedy Legacy

To this day, Hale’s parents still don’t think it’s funny.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

The Story Behind Orange Is the New Black’s Torture Scene

“I’m doing these things because my heart is broken.”

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

The Orange Is the New Black Cast Ate a Lot of Pop-Tarts This Season

“As far as I’m concerned, making out on set is not cheating, and eating Pop-Tarts on set is not calories.”

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

19 Unsettlingly Nice Tom Cruise Stories

Did you know he sends Dakota Fanning a birthday present every year?

Yesterday at 2:59 p.m.

A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

Production on the Bachelor spinoff recently shut down after an alleged sexual assault.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Everything to Know About Lorde’s Melodrama Before Listening

Jack Antonoff co-produced it and Robyn was an influence.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

Carrie Coon Tells Ewan McGregor She Wasn’t Allowed to Act As a Kid

The Fargo co-stars had very different paths to the craft.

Yesterday at 1:18 p.m.

What a Deadlocked Jury Could Mean in the Cosby Case

The possible scenarios.

Yesterday at 12:35 p.m.

Nick Cave Brings Dark Tales of Death and Loss to the Beacon Theatre

“They told us our dreams would outlive us … but they lied.”