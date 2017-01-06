It’s hard to believe, but in just two more weeks, Lorde’s new album will arrive. Slowly but surely, she’s rolled it out, releasing two songs, “Green Light” and “Liability,” so far. Today brings another, “Perfect Places,” which is co-produced with Jack Antonoff like all the rest. Except unlike the other singles, this album closer is textbook Antonoff (he also has his own album as Bleachers out this week), with all his signature whirring synth lines, towering choruses (“What the fuck are perfect places, anyway?” has already infected your brain on first listen), and punchy drums. It’s like Lorde doing Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” — one of the 1989 songs Antonoff wasn’t even a part of, by the way — better than she ever dreamed.
Every Place Is the Perfect Place to Listen to Lorde’s New Song, ‘Perfect Places’
