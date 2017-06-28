In two days, Jay-Z will release his new album 4:44, which also signals the arrival of a new visual something starring (or at least featuring) Lupita Nyong’o and Mahershala Ali. We’ve seen Ali as a sweaty, shirtless boxer in the first teaser, “Adnis”; last night a new teaser titled “Kill Jay Z” included a young boy seemingly running for his life while wearing a shirt that says “stay black.” Finally, we have our first glimpse at Lupita: In her ad, titled “MaNyfaCedGod,” she pulls off every physical expression of emotional trauma and despair in 30 seconds (The single tear! The body doubled over! The pain shooting through to the tips of her fingers! Her legs trembling!) without even blinking. If there’s a screen-time requirement for Oscar performances, it might have to be amended for Lupita.