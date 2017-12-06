Idris Elba Will Get to Be Brooding Again in Luther for a Fifth Season

Photo: BBC ONE/IMDB

After some time away starring in blockbusters, going on Valentine’s Day dates for charity, and doing whatever it is he did in that one Macklemore video, Idris Elba will soon be getting back to small-screen detective work. BBC America has announced Luther will return for a fifth season after a two-year hiatus, so you can stop thinking the American remake was all we have left. Elba and series creator Neil Cross are reteaming for four new episodes that will film sometime this year, though there’s no word on when they’ll air. “Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London?” Cross said in a statement. “It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business … Now what? Luther’s coming back. That’s what.” Elba added: “I look forward to putting the coat back on.” And we look forward to Elba taking it off whenever the mood strikes. Who says sleuthing can only be done in outerwear!

