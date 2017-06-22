Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Making a Murderer’s Brendan Dassey Wins Appeal to Be Freed From Prison

Consider this an early spoiler for season two.

14 mins ago

Yes, Ansel Elgort Would Like to Star in a Musical, Thank You Very Much

Are you there, Damien Chazelle? It’s Ansel Elgort.

3:37 p.m.

The Life and Death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

Prodigy had a knack for no-bullshit street rap unblemished by the passage of time.

3:29 p.m.

Bill Cosby, an Expert, Will Educate People About Being Accused of Sexual Assault

“A brush against a shoulder — anything, at this point — can be considered sexual assault.”

3:13 p.m.

The Studio Behind Welcome to Night Vale Is Debuting Two New Nonfiction Podcasts

They’re called Conversations With People Who Hate Me and I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats.

2:30 p.m.

A Squirrel-Obsessed Coal Czar Is Suing HBO Over a John Oliver Segment

The suit alleges a “meticulously planned attempt to assassinate the character and reputation” of Trump pal Robert E. Murray.

2:20 p.m.

Hallelujah! J.Lo Has Returned to Her True Talent, Romantic Comedies

The return of the queen.

2:17 p.m.

All the Reasons Jean-Claude Van Damme Was Allegedly Fired From Predator

He kept passing out, or he wanted the Predator to kickbox, or he broke the head of the costume. Who knows!

1:55 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Reportedly Not Returning to Bachelor in Paradise

The contestant was accused of engaging in an allegedly nonconsensual sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios.

1:50 p.m.

Inside the Hollywood LSD Therapy That Changed Cary Grant’s Life

Roberta Haynes is one of the few people still around who underwent Dr. Mortimer Hartman’s LSD therapy, which captivated Hollywood in the 1950s.

1:41 p.m.

Stronger Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany Star in Boston-Bombing Drama

Of course Tatiana Maslany’s Boston accent is great.

1:36 p.m.

Alexis Bledel Will Return to The Handmaid’s Tale as a Series Regular in Season 2

Will she be reunited with June?

12:52 p.m.

The Japanese Spider-Man Was the Craziest Superhero Show Ever

▶️ “An emissary from hell. Spider-Man!”

12:52 p.m.

Who Gets to Speak and Why: A Conversation With Chris Kraus

The author of I Love Dick on art, politics, and her career.

12:15 p.m.

Please Enjoy GIFs of Haim’s Dance Moves From Their ‘Want You Back’ Video

Your Saturday-night choreography is all set.

11:54 a.m.

What That Fargo Ending Says About the Show’s Policewomen

The ending of season three is ambiguous. But it’s pretty clear to this writer who wins in the end.

11:30 a.m.

Kumail Nanjiani on Being a Brown Romantic Hero, and Making a Funny Coma Movie

“I was not getting offered romantic leading roles. I’ve always played some version of a nerdy guy or something like that.”

11:23 a.m.

Radiohead’s OK Computer–Era Rarity ‘Man of War’ Gets a Music Video

It comes with an unsettling video about a man being followed for no apparent reason.

11:11 a.m.

Ron Howard Will Reportedly Direct the Star Wars Han Solo Spinoff

Chris Miller and Phil Lord were fired earlier this week.

11:05 a.m.

Nobody Loves Ed Sheeran More Than Great British Bake Off Contestant Val

Like baking a pastry, this story will make you feel warm and happy inside.