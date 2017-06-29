Marvel’s Inhumans Trailer Features Intrigue and a Teleporting Dog

For much of their five-plus decades of existence, the Inhumans have wandered the pages of Marvel Comics in search of a home, and now they’re finding their way to their most potentially fruitful locale yet: network television. The upcoming ABC series Marvel’s Inhumans is an ambitious project: It’s built on characters that few outside hardcore geekdom have heard about, it’s shot in IMAX and will launch its premiere with a theatrical run, and Marvel seems to hope its throne-room backstabbing will make it their answer to Game of Thrones. In the first trailer for the show, we get a lot of GoT vibes, not least because it’s narrated by that show’s Iwan Rheon, a.k.a. the late Ramsay Bolton, who plays antagonist Maximus the Mad. Oh, and a teleporting dog named Lockjaw appears, too, so what else could you ask for?