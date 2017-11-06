Matthew Perry Has Recurring Nightmares About Friends Coming Back

Photo: 2012 NBCUniversal, Inc.

He’ll be there for you … except if you offer millions to revive a beloved NBC sitcom of the aughts. Like many other, um, friends on Friends, Matthew Perry is still voicing his annoyance at the prospect of a Friends reunion of any kind, and he injected a little Chandlerian reasoning for why exactly he feels that way. “I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares,” he recently told Variety. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?” (Jennifer Aniston would agree, although she thinks social media is more to blame for why Friends wouldn’t work now.) Hey, we’ll always have that 5/6 quasi-reunion, though.

