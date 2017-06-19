Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

CBS All Access Will Break Star Trek: Discovery into Two Parts

The second half will premiere in January 2018.

13 mins ago

Atlanta and The Handmaid’s Tale Lead the TCA Awards Nominations

Plus, Carrie Coon got a nomination for both Fargo and The Leftovers.

14 mins ago

Carrie Fisher Had Heroin, Cocaine in Her System When She Died

It’s not clear what role, if any, the illicit substances played in her death.

12:38 p.m.

Sorry, Copy Editors: JAY-Z Is Bringing Back the Hyphen, Going All Caps

He’s changed the official stylization of his name yet again.

12:28 p.m.

Claws Recap: I Am Strong, I Am Capable, I Love Shrimp

Claws is the messy, colorful, outlandish crime show I’ve been waiting for.

12:20 p.m.

Megyn Kelly’s Controversial Alex Jones Interview Fails to Find an Audience

Twitter may have been lighting up, but actual viewers responded with a collective yawn.

11:22 a.m.

Tom Wolfe on Marie Cosindas, an Artist Who Created Something Completely New

A photographer who worked as no one else did.

11:00 a.m.

Tupac Shakur’s Complicated Legacy, Explained

Tupac’s life is dramatized in the film All Eyez on Me, but how detailed did it really get?

10:40 a.m.

Red Is the MVP of Orange Is the New Black’s Fifth Season

For much of the season, Red is hilariously gonzo.

10:38 a.m.

John Oliver Breaks Down Trump’s Misguided Affection for Coal

He also lists the four people Trump has ever said I love you to.

10:23 a.m.

Behind the Scenes of Better Call Saul’s ‘Top Secret’ Finale

“[Bob] has literally been eating real Doritos all afternoon, in every take.”

10:15 a.m.

After Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, Gina Prince-Bythewood Is Next

The Love & Basketball director is taking on the Spider-Man film Silver and Black, and she couldn’t be more ready.

9:53 a.m.

That LCD Soundsystem Album You’ve Been Waiting for Is Out in September

It has ten tracks, including “American Dream” and “Call the Police.”

9:41 a.m.

Protesters Interrupt Shakespeare in the Park’s Trump-Like Julius Caesar Again

The production closed Sunday night.

9:00 a.m.

The Apple Phase of Peak TV Has Arrived. Maybe.

The hiring of two Sony Pictures TV executives seems to indicate a new era for the company.

2:11 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer

What does Diane know? And what happened between her and Cooper?

12:36 a.m.

Veep Recap: Pure Heroine

Comedy doesn’t get much meaner than this.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Audience Cheers As Hillary Clinton Visits Broadway’s Come From Away

At this point, she should start getting a cut of the door.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: All Aboard the Pineapple Express

Is this the end of Erlich Bachman?

Yesterday at 10:17 p.m.

Tidal Announces Release Date for Jay Z’s Upcoming Visual Album, 4:44

Mark those calendars for June 30.