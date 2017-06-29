With Sean Hannity dedicating time on Fox News to inexplicably remind us all about the notorious Trump Dossier and the president using Twitter to pick a confusing fight with Amazon, Seth Meyers utilized his “Closer Look” segment to investigate what’s going behind those walls adorned with fake Time covers featuring Trump’s face. And, it would seem things aren’t looking good for the GOP healthcare plan. Or, at least certain important Republican figures, including the Commander-in-Chief, are having trouble appearing enthusiastic about the promised Obamacare replacement.
Comments