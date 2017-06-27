Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Actor Michael Nyqvist Dead at 56

Michael Nyqvist, the Swedish actor most recognizable to American audiences for his starring role in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, died today at the age of 56. Nyqvist had been battling lung cancer. His rep confirmed his death in a statement: “On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer,” read the statement. “Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.” The actor co-starred alongside Noomi Rapace in each of the original Swedish Millennium trilogy films, after which he crossed the pond to appear in American films such as Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, John Wick, and Europa Report.