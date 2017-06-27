Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

After appearing in five of the Fast and the Furious movies the franchise’s reigning female lead Michelle Rodriguez is looking for another women to go toe-to-toe with (or race against, or anything really). The Fate of the Furious star took to Instagram today to chastise the series for it’s male-heavy cast, which features Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Kurt Russell and, of course, Vin Diesel. “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” Rodriguez wrote, before leveraging her threat. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

While Rodriguez has played a big part in several of the major storylines over the franchise’s history, and has gotten in her share of fights and ridiculous car antics, her character Letty often plays second fiddle to the male action stars and few women even come close to matching her amount of screen-time. Still Fate saw the addition of two heavy-hitting actresses — Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren — so maybe there’s hope yet that the ninth installment will offer more opportunities for women to throw their weight around.