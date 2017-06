Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Prodigy, half of the incredibly influential Queensbridge rap duo Mobb Deep has died. He was in Las Vegas, performing as part of the Art of Rap Tour. The news was first broken by Nas, on his Instagram. A representative for the rapper confirmed: “Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”