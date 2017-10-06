Alert the moms! Alert the moms! Netflix is adding to its rapidly-growing cast for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, and none other than noted heartthrob Nathan Fillion has joined the drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Fillion will be playing an unknown role in the Lemony Snicket series, with the likes of Tony Hale, Sara Rue, and Lucy Punch also coming along for the sophomore ride in non-disclosed roles, too. The role will give Fillion with a nice little reunion with his former Dr. Horrible co-star Neil Patrick Harris, a connection of which you will have to explain to all of the Castle-loving moms out there. Yay! But the question remains: Who will he play? The second season will cover the material in books five through nine, so put on your thinking hats.
Start Guessing Who Nathan Fillion Will Play in Netflix’s Series of Unfortunate Events
