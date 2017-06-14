In Friends From College, Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, and Jae Suh Park all play friends who went to a little college in Boston, or really just outside Boston — Cambridge, technically. Okay, you get it, they all went to Harvard. But now, years later, they’re all yuppies at loose ends, and not just because two of them are having an affair with each other. Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco created the eight-episode series, which will premiere on Netflix on July 14.