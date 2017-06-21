On Saturday, June 17th, New York, Vulture, and Netflix hosted a summer sunset soirée to celebrate the new original series, Gypsy. Starring Naomi Watts, the 10-part psychological thriller premieres June 30 and follows a relationship therapist juggling her own marriage and an affair with a younger woman as she gets too involved in her patients’ lives.

From 5-7 p.m. on the beach at Gurney’s Montauk, guests enjoyed specialty cocktails inspired by Gypsy, light bites, and music by DJ Oli Benz. Check out our photos from the event, and try not to get too jealous.

Photography by Atisha Paulson