Netflix Issues Unusual Statement to Apologize for Sense8’s Cancellation

Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings became vocal last month about the streaming service’s plans to cancel more shows on its burgeoning television roster, and that it most certainly did — within days of Hastings’ comments, Sense8, the Wachowskis’ ambitious international drama, was abruptly canceled after two seasons. But despite a hearty amount of #RenewSense8 fan campaigning, Netflix hasn’t pulled a Timeless and reversed course on its decision, although the service has now offered an additional statement to apologize to fans. “To our Sense8 family … we’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8,” said a statement on the show’s official Facebook page. “We wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world.”

Along with Sense8, Netflix also cancelled its other big-budget drama, The Get Down, after one season earlier this year. Last fall, Bloodline was also canceled after three critically-acclaimed seasons, a decision of which ushered in a new phase for the service.

