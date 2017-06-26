New Edition Performs With Adorable Baby New Edition at BET Awards

After accepting their Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards Sunday night, New Edition was joined onstage by the cast of the group’s biopic miniseries The New Edition Story, which aired on BET in January. The three-part series depicted New Edition’s rise from boy band to beloved R&B group, and yes, seeing a new edition of New Edition sing with New Edition was charming as it sounds. After performing a number of their hits including “Mr. Telephone” and “Can You Stand the Rain,” New Edition’s mini-dopplegangers appeared to harmonize and danced backup on “If It Isn’t Love.” Multiple generations of blinding white suits and impeccable dance moves, together at last.