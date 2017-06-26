Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s no Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award, but one could argue it’s even better. Queens Borough President Melinda Katz would probably make that argument, for example, since it was she who gifted Nicki Minaj with a Key to the City. Minaj, who grew up in South Jamaica after immigrating from Trinidad as a child, showed off the major key moment on Twitter. After losing at the BET Awards to Remy Ma Sunday night, merely the most recent chapter in their increasingly devastating beef, it’s probably nice to be reminded how much the best borough loves you. Plus, pretend to use that on any door, you have a gag you’ll never get tired of.