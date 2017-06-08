For everyone who missed John Mulaney and Nick Kroll donning deep wrinkles and crotchety attitudes on Broadway, Netflix is bringing the geezers of Oh, Hello to you. Kroll and Mulaney play Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, respectively, two former radio hosts fussing over the rising rent of their Upper West Side abode. Faizon and Geegland are based, in part, on Alan Alda, who approved. The duo got a 21-show, Off Broadway run before it was on Broadway, where it had its final performance in January and was directed by Alex Timbers (Mozart in the Jungle). Hang out with these old-timers (and their celebrity friends) when Oh, Hello starts streaming on June 13.