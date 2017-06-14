Natasha Lyonne Tried to Organize a Netflix Orgy in Brazil

Let the record show: Natasha Lyonne knows how to bring the party to a company sponsored event. The Orange in the New Black actor told Conan that when Netflix brought the casts of OitNB, Sense8, and “the blind show” (Daredevil) to Brazil for what she calls a “Netflix Mixer,” someone brought up the idea of a big orgy. And that “someone” was Natasha Lyonne. Despite everyone being “game,” and receiving the approval of her boyfriend Fred Armisen, time was not on her side. They had to wake up early the next day, and Lyonne became less interested in the “thrill of the kill” once the orgy seemed more like a contract and less like a spontaneous sex act involving a bunch of attractive actors. Also, comedy all-star Armisen kept distracting her on the phone with “bits, bits, bits,” which really makes her life seem pretty great, even if she missed her chance to Netflix-and-chill naked with everyone in the recently canceled Sense8.