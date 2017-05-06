Latest News from Vulture

How Wonder Woman Brought Color Back to the DC Universe

It all began with … a photo of James Blunt?

10:49 a.m.

DJ Khaled and Drake Go for Anotha One on Their Latest Collab ‘To the Max’

Baby Asahd is the hardest-working baby in the world.

10:18 a.m.

Liam Gallagher Calls Out Noel for Skipping One Love Manchester: ‘You Sad F*ck’

Noel was “out of the country.”

10:02 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

10:00 a.m.

Lunch With Laurie Metcalf, Star of A Doll’s House, Part 2, at a Doll Store

The Tony favorite talks about the sequel to a classic play, following her passion, and the Roseanne revival.

10:00 a.m.

On Set and Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Leftovers Finale

Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Mimi Leder, and the finale of The Leftovers.

9:43 a.m.

Bill Cosby Arrived to Sexual-Assault Trial With The Cosby Show’s Rudy Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad is also expected to appear at the sexual-assault trial.

9:32 a.m.

John Oliver Uses a ‘Be Our Guest’ Parody to Explain the Paris Agreement Fallout

Bonjour to Belle’s quiet village! We’re moving in.

9:26 a.m.

Tool Headlining Governor’s Ball: Not As Weird As You’d Think

It was a calculated risk, but it paid off.

9:18 a.m.

Damon Lindelof Explains The Leftovers Finale

What the showrunner learned from ending Lost, his favorite finales, and the emotional experience of The Leftovers.

8:59 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Teach Me How to Dougie

Until Cooper finds himself, Twin Peaks will feel more untethered than ever.

8:54 a.m.

Norm Macdonald on Being Tired of Trump Satire and the Joke He Won’t Tell Again

And why the comedy boom is — and isn’t — a good thing.

8:00 a.m.

How The Great Comet Moved From Cabaret to Broadway

Problem No. 1: Take your musical from a cabaret into a massive theater. Problem No. 2: Make that theater feel like a cabaret.

2:42 a.m.

Hacker Reportedly Leaks ABC’s Upcoming Game Show Steve Harvey’s Funderdome

Allegedly, it was the same hacker who released Orange Is the New Black’s fifth season back in April.

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Ballet Dancer Rescues Man Shoved Onto Subway Tracks

All those lifts, leading up to this moment.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: The Price of Dignity

Pied Piper faces off against its very first patent troll.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

The Leftovers Series Finale Recap: There and Back Again

“The Book of Nora” shows us the journey that really matters.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Let’s Discuss the Revelation in The Leftovers Finale

In the end, it was all about Nora.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Justin Theroux Explains Where We Leave Kevin on The Leftovers

“I don’t think Kevin holds any religious beliefs. That’s probably what he realizes by the end of it.”

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

How The Leftovers’ Series Finale Compares to Lost

Damon Lindelof’s second series is a maturation of the themes he pondered a decade ago.