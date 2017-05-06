On-Set and Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Leftovers Finale

By
Image
An intimate moment in the finale. Photo: Ben King/Courtesy of HBO

Shooting the finale of any show can be an intense experience, but not every show is as intense as The Leftovers, and not every shoot wraps in rural Australia during a historically rainy spring. Stars Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux, director Mimi Leder and her intrepid cameraman Chris Cuevas faced all kinds of pressures — time, budget, weather, and most of all, the drive to get it right just one last time. But they also had the chance to say their final bittersweet goodbyes in a land far removed from Hollywood and its attendant neuroses, an area marked in the finale script only as “Another Time, Another Place.”

Begin Slideshow

Tags:

On Set and Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Leftovers Finale