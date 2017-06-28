Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

The Best Stand-up Comedy Specials of 2017 (So Far)

Jerrod Carmichael, Dave Chappelle, Norm Macdonald, Sarah Silverman, and more.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Comics of 2017 (So Far)

Featuring trippy Marvel adventures, a visionary novel from Emil Ferris, and a remarkable Wonder Woman origin story, among other treats.

11:48 a.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: July 2017

If you haven’t seen It Follows, don’t wait much longer.

11:41 a.m.

WNYC and MoMA Are Making an Artsy Podcast with Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson

Two major New York cultural institutions are coming together to make a podcast baby.

11:29 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise: Contestant Sex Reportedly Now Needs Producer Approval

Without approval, the producers are allowed to stop the sexual activity.

11:05 a.m.

Steal Your Summer Reading List from Hillary Clinton

She’s really into mystery novels.

11:00 a.m.

The Bad Moms Christmas Trailer Celebrates the Most Mom-derful Time of the Year

Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon show up as the moms’ moms.

11:00 a.m.

Why Doctor Doom Is the Best Supervillain

Maybe he should rule the world.

10:49 a.m.

K’naan and Riz Ahmed Are Here to Remind You That Immigrants Get the Job Done

The song from Hamilton mixtape gets its own music video.

10:00 a.m.

Margaret Atwood: Don’t Give Up Hope on MaddAddam Adaptation

The famed author is about to put out the third volume of her Angel Catbird graphic-novel series.

9:52 a.m.

The Greatest Showman Trailer: Jackman, Efron, and Zendaya Are Under the Big Top

Hugh Jackman’s long-gestating P.T. Barnum biopic will be in theaters this Christmas.

9:46 a.m.

What’s Next for the Stars of Pretty Little Liars?

Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario will be very, very busy.

9:39 a.m.

DeMario Jackson Defends Corinne, Alleges Bachelor in Paradise Conspiracy

“I’m not sure by who, but I got played.”

9:26 a.m.

Paddington Bear Creator Michael Bond Dead at 91

A Bear Called Paddington, Bond’s first book, came out in 1958.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Actor on TV Is Better Call Saul’s Michael McKean

In his performance in season three of Better Call Saul, Michael McKean shows us what it feels like to fight, and, ultimately, choose surrender.

8:00 a.m.

How Okja Brought Its Adorable Super-Pig to Life

Writer-director Bong Joon-ho and VFX supervisor Erik De Boer on the process — from sketches to models to computer animation — that gave birth to Okja.

1:14 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Series-Finale Recap: Two Can Keep a Secret

It’s time to leave Rosewood for good.

12:29 a.m.

GLOW Recap: Justine Angst

Marc Maron is at his series best in “The Liberal Chokehold.”

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

Jay-Z’s Upcoming Visual Album 4:44 Gets New Cinematic Teaser

Mark those calendars for June 30.

Yesterday at 11:24 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Pretty Little Liars Series Finale

“Uber A” is finally revealed.