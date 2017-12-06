The 1975 Honor Manchester’s Mayor and Police at Hometown Music Festival

Manchester’s Parklife Festival was one of the first events in the U.K. to announce it would go ahead as planned in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, saying in a statement at the time, “We are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice.” Over the weekend, Manchester’s own the 1975 headlined the festival and used their set to celebrate city officials who responded to the terror attack. The band brought out Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham and members of the city’s emergency crew who were on the scene that night for what the bad called a “moment of noise” rather than another somber tribute. “I think we’ve all spent a lot of time mourning, since what happened,” lead singer Matty Healy said. “But this is a music festival and we’ve had our silence. Now, we’ve decided we don’t wanna have a moment of silence. We want to do a moment of noise.”