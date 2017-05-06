“If you can figure out the philosophy, you can figure out the man, you can crack the code,” says Sam Worthington as criminal profiler James Fitzgerald in the trailer for Discovery’s upcoming series Manhunt: Unabomber. Thankfully for the real-life Fitzgerald, the FBI and the Department of Justice, domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski wrote a roughly 35,000 word manifesto entitled “Industrial Society and Its Future” offering an extensive look at his motives for launching a mail bomb campaign that killed three and injured 23 between 1978 and 1995. Paul Bettany stars as the Harvard-educated mathematician turned anti-technology anarchist, a hearty role for any film star that Bettany gets to embody for a full eight hours. The limited run show, formerly entitled Manifesto, premieres on August 1.