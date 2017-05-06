Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Manhunt Unabomber Trailer: Paul Bettany Slips On Those Shades, Dons That Hoodie

Sam Worthington, Chris Noth and Jane Lynch are hot on his heels.

6:17 p.m.

Bill Cosby Accuser ‘Kacey’ Testifies He Drugged, Sexually Assaulted Her in 1996

“I was very afraid because I had a secret about the biggest celebrity in the world at that time.”

5:50 p.m.

Is This House of Cards Character Actually Dead?

“All will be revealed in time.”

5:31 p.m.

Jim Jefferies: What It’s Like to Take the Official Melania Trump Tour

“It’s a very mundane trip. I don’t recommend anyone going.”

5:29 p.m.

Al Franken Won’t Appear on Real Time After Bill Maher’s N-Word Use

“Senator Franken believes that what Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive.”

5:08 p.m.

Not Every Kardashian Able to Read Caitlyn Jenner’s Book Did

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

4:56 p.m.

Two Ghost Ship Organizers Arrested for Last Year’s Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire

The venue’s “master tenant” and creative director have each been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

4:32 p.m.

37 Ways The Bachelorette Has Changed Since Its First Season

A time capsule of televised romance and regrettable male fashion.

4:25 p.m.

What to Know About the Stacked Cast of Crazy Rich Asians

The movie features Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, and more.

3:01 p.m.

Al Pacino Will Play Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in HBO’s Sandusky-Scandal Movie

Pacino previously played Phil Spector in 2013 and Dr. Jack Kevorkian in 2010 for HBO.

2:24 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None’s ‘New York, I Love You’

“We showed it to a doorman and he was like, ‘This is my life! You nailed it!’”

1:52 p.m.

Of Course the Stars of Silicon Valley Met Playing Video Games

Kumail Nanjiani and Thomas Middleditch talk about how they got to know each other.

1:28 p.m.

Julia Roberts Might Lead Mr. Robot Creator’s Homecoming

The project is based on the popular Gimlet Media podcast of the same name.

1:17 p.m.

Backstage at Childish Gambino’s Governors Ball Performance

Featuring Chance the Rapper, bLAck pARty, and more.

12:59 p.m.

Divergent Author Veronica Roth’s Next Movie Will Explore Mental Illness

Veronica Roth’s next movie will be based on her short story “Inertia.”

12:52 p.m.

The First 20 Minutes of Wonder Woman Are the Best Part of the Movie

Please let me live in this all-female utopia.

12:40 p.m.

Bob Dylan Finally Gave His Nobel Prize Lecture, and You Can Listen to It Now

Dylan talks about idolizing Buddy Holly, folk lingo, and his grammar-school reading.

12:10 p.m.

Roger Waters Says He Emailed Thom Yorke About Radiohead Playing Israel

“That is not true, Thom. I have made every effort to engage with you personally, and would still like to have the conversation.”

12:02 p.m.

Do I Know You? Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn of ‘I Love Dick’ Take Vulture’s Test

The two actors play a game and learn a lot about each other.

12:00 p.m.

How Groundhog Day’s Andy Karl Tore His ACL and Opened the Show in 72 Hours

“It was the worst day and the best day all in 15 minutes.”