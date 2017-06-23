See Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in the First My Dinner With Hervé Photo

This pic! This pic! The 90s have returned in this image of Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan from HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé, the movie about actor Hervé Villechaize’s friendship with journalist Danny Tate. Villechaize played the Fantasy Island sidekick famous for shouting “The plane! The plane!” and was Nick Nack in the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. Per HBO’s release: “An unlikely friendship evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist and actor Hervé Villechaize, the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both.” Written and directed by Sacha Gervasi (The Terminal), My Dinner With Hervé is executive produced by Dinklage, Gervasi, and Steven Zaillian.