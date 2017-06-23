Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Here’s Your Guide to the Very Complicated Mythology of the Transformers Universe

Refreshing your memory on everything from Energon cubes to to Dinobots.

22 mins ago

GLOW Recap: Ring My Belle

The table is set for Ruth and Debbie to blow up as on-camera rivals.

3:17 p.m.

The Secret History of Radiohead’s OK Computer

What do Radiohead’s previously unreleased songs tell us about the band they could have been?

3:00 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Showrunner I. Marlene King Talks Fans and the Series Finale

“[Fan response] probably would change the outcome of a couple being endgame.”

2:49 p.m.

What It Was Like to Star in the Trump-Themed Julius Caesar

Corey Stoll, who played Brutus, writes about his experience in the controversial production.

2:40 p.m.

Review: Transformers: The Last Knight Is Utterly Ridiculous, and Knows It

The Last Knight is barely coherent, but it’s more fun than Age of Extinction.

2:39 p.m.

See Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in The First My Dinner With Hervé Photo

It’s HBO’s Hervé Villechaize movie.

2:02 p.m.

Syfy Is Bringing the Space Madness of George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers to TV

The novella focuses on an expedition to the edge of the solar system.

1:29 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Will Bring on Some Inter-Starfleet Drama

Previously writers on Trek shows were told not to have crew members in significant conflict.

1:02 p.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Trailer: Jessica Williams Shuts Down a Tinder Date

The movie hits Netflix July 28.

12:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Roommate With a View

In the immortal words of Axl Rose, it’s time to get in the ring.

12:18 p.m.

Ryan Murphy May Bring Landmark Gay Play The Boys in the Band to Broadway

Mart Crowley’s play about gay men at a birthday party premiered in 1968.

12:00 p.m.

Michael Bay Characters, Ranked by Sweatiness

The director’s movies are unnervingly obsessed with human sweat.

10:42 a.m.

GLOW Recap: Missed Personality

This is a breakout comedic role for Sunita Mani.

10:17 a.m.

Watch Your Crush John Cho Lounge Around Architecture in the Columbus Trailer

Also starring Haley Lu Richardson and Parker Posey.

10:14 a.m.

Will You Watch Bachelor in Paradise This Season?

A panel of Vulture and Cut watchers discuss.

10:02 a.m.

Boy Band Series Premiere Recap: Boy Band Pose

Who’s ready for a brand-new competition reality show?

9:50 a.m.

How the GLOW Showrunners Fell in Love With Pro Wrestling

“It’s a different art form, frankly, than we’re used to.”

9:15 a.m.

Alison Brie’s GLOW Character Was Not Meant to Be ‘Conventionally Attractive’

“The fact that they didn’t think I was right for the role made me want to do it even more.”

6:30 a.m.

GLOW Recap: Baggage Claims

Debbie was bred to kick ass and sell drama inside a ring.