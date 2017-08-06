Phoebe Waller-Bridge Ruined Her Downton Abbey Audition by Being Too Funny

Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Radiohead Have a Very British Outlook on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Brits are not very good at slapping ourselves on the back. It seems very show-biz and I’m not very show-biz. We haven’t been asked.”

22 mins ago

Landline Trailer: John Turturro’s a Cheater and Jenny Slate Knows It

Landline opens in select theaters on July 21.

29 mins ago

See Photos of Mandy Moore, Jennifer Hudson, and More in the Vulture Emmy Studio

We gathered 45 Emmy contenders at Milk Studios to talk about their shows.

1:32 p.m.

The Strange, Complicated, Feminist History of Wonder Woman’s Origin Story

That it has been heavily criticized, reframed, and rewritten so often reflects a failure to understand female-power fantasies on a larger scale.

1:25 p.m.

Oh, Hello Trailer: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Are Bringing the Tuna to Netflix

The Broadway show streams June 13.

1:00 p.m.

7 New Books You Need to Read This June

A different look at Lincoln’s abolitionist efforts, a Central African Robin Hood, summer-ready mysteries, and more.

12:47 p.m.

Ice Cube Will Appear on Real Time, Address Bill Maher’s Use of the N-Word

“You’ll see me on there Friday, and I’ll say what I gotta say.”

12:43 p.m.

Were You Aware the Bad Guy in Wonder Woman Was a Real Person?

Erich Ludendorff was the second-highest-ranking German general in the closing days of World War I.

12:40 p.m.

These Are the Celebrities Bill Cosby Has Brought With Him to His Trial

Two former co-stars and two comedy friends so far.

12:35 p.m.

Bobby Cannavale on Master of None, Aziz Ansari, and Chef Jeff

“I really think one of the reasons my character was a chef is so that we could eat at all these places.”

12:24 p.m.

Do I Know You? Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter Find Out

What is Andy’s one-day Celebrity Jeopardy record? What is Conan’s favorite episode of The Simpsons that he wrote? The late-night duo quiz each other.

12:02 p.m.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Ruined Her Downton Abbey Audition by Being Too Funny

“It was quite a serious part.”

10:31 a.m.

What It Means to Be Halsey

Before she made her new album — a sci-fi concept record inspired by Shakespeare, Skyrim, and a recent breakup — Halsey had to find herself.

10:00 a.m.

What Is Going On With Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’?

The Mummy is Universal’s newest attempt to revive its old monsters. Will this time be different?

9:38 a.m.

Samantha Bee’s Message to Donald Trump: Keep Calm and Delete Your Account

“London does not need us to tell them to be scared, Pumpkin Spice!”

9:29 a.m.

Tidal’s 4:44 Is a Surprise Film Starring Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o

A trailer for the film aired during the NBA Finals.

9:26 a.m.

Watch Brian Tyree Henry Sing a This Is Us Original Song for Emmy Voters

“We Can Always Come Back to This.”

9:02 a.m.

How to Be More Fabulously Radical in 2017, According to Fran Drescher

“Once you wake up and smell the coffee, it’s hard to go back to sleep.”

8:30 a.m.

On Alan Gilbert’s New York Philharmonic, and Why It Mattered

As the conductor leaves his post after eight years.

8:11 a.m.

The 30 Best Broadway Songs of the Past 40 Years

From Annie to Hamilton and everything in between.