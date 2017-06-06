Pretty Little Liars’ Costume Designers Pick Their Favorite Looks From the Series

When considering the hundreds and hundreds of outfits that the leading ladies of Pretty Little Liars have worn over the course of the show’s seven seasons, a few trends immediately jump out. Aria loves her vibrant motorcycle jackets! Emily needs her athleisurewear! Everyone appreciates inappropriate funeral attire! With only a few more episodes of daring fashion shenanigans upon us, Vulture decided to seek the wisdom of PLL’s costume designers — Mandi Line (who held the title from season one to the middle of season six) and Cameron Dale (who took over the rest of the series) — to learn about their favorite looks from the show. Although they each have their own preferred aesthetics, they both agree: It’s somehow always fall in Rosewood.