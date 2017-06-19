Producer Claims Future Sued Desiigner Over "Panda" Copyright

Oh boy, the broads are not going to like this. According to the producer of Desiigner’s 2016 single “Panda,” Atlanta rapper Future thinks the smash viral hit sounds a little too similar to his work, specifically his song “Fuck Up Some Commas.” So similar, in fact, Future allegedly filed a copyright infringement claim against the Brooklyn rapper. In a recent interview with the website DJBooth, producer Menace claimed the suit has so far prevented him from receiving proper payment for his work on the song, which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Kanye later sampled “Panda” on The Life of Pablo’s “Pt. 2” and signed Desiigner to his GOOD Music label, a fact that Menace said makes him doubtful Desiigner would see any money from West for his use of the song. “I doubt Kanye’s paid anyone, to be honest,” he said. “Kanye’s a funny one when it comes to paying people money.”