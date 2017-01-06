Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Donald Trump Did Not Want to Do a SNL Sketch Where He Dressed Up As a Tree

“Trump had to stand in a tree with his face looking out of the hole of this tree, and he did not like that.”

23 mins ago

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Carly Rae Jepsen, Jack Antonoff, Halsey, and More

Carly Rae Jepsen is becoming the pop queen of B-sides and lost tracks.

12:22 p.m.

Wonder Woman Is Looking Like a Hit. Here’s What That Would Mean for Hollywood.

Wonder Woman has a chance at the highest-ever opening for a live-action female-directed film.

12:12 p.m.

Kiefer Sutherland: The Canadian Country-Singing TV President Americans Crave

His ardent Beliefers can’t get enough.

11:44 a.m.

Jennifer Garner Turns on People, Her Favorite Tabloid

What’s going to happen now?

11:35 a.m.

The Most Impressive Physical Feats on American Ninja Warrior

▶️ Watching this will make you want to hit the gym.

11:28 a.m.

Hailee Steinfeld Might Join the Transformers Cinematic Universe

She’d star in the spinoff Bumblebee, set for June 2018.

11:05 a.m.

What’s So Special About Bryson Tiller?

His new album, True to Self, offers a few clues.

11:00 a.m.

8 Comics You Need to Read This June

From the depths of horror to the heights of teenage glee.

10:52 a.m.

Here’s How the 2016 Election Played Out on House of Cards

Spoiler: It doesn’t end in 2016!

10:51 a.m.

Prophets of Rage’s New Video Is an Apocalyptic Michael Moore–Directed Doc

It features footage of Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad juxtaposed with the image of a handcuffed protester last year.

10:17 a.m.

Movie Review: Wonder Woman Is a Star Turn for Gal Gadot

But the rest is pretty clunky.

10:00 a.m.

The Rapid Rise of Mikey Day on Saturday Night Live

In one short year, Day insinuated himself as not only an invaluable writer, but a go-to SNL player capable of performing a number of functions.

10:00 a.m.

The Secrets Are Spiraling Out of Control in the Younger Season 4 Trailer

Returning on June 28!

9:57 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Trailer: All Right, Who Killed Johnny Depp

Kenneth Branagh’s remake arrives November 10.

9:51 a.m.

The Americans’ Penultimate Season Was Its Messiest, Most Depressing One Yet

My current ranking from greatest to least is 4, 3, 2, 1, and then 5.

9:50 a.m.

Foo Fighters’ New Video Presents the Lie That They’re Ever Going to Age

Should the band ever meet their twilight years, they would almost certainly tear the roof off of a retirement home.

9:45 a.m.

Fargo Recap: Laughing in the Dark

“The world is wrong. It looks like my world, but everything’s different.”

9:00 a.m.

Dan Auerbach on the Art of Production, His New Solo LP, and the Black Keys

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach talks about his solo album, the art of production, and his band’s future.

9:00 a.m.

Samantha Bee on ‘Covfefe’: Trump ‘Really Does Have the Best Words’

“Last night for five blessed hours, Donald J. Trump made America truly great.”