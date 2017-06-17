Photo: Joan Marcus/©2016 Joan Marcus

Shakespeare in the Park’s production of Julius Caesar, which features a blonde-haired Trump-esque politician as the titular murdered tyrant, has been awash in controversy since before it officially opened, losing sponsorship from Delta Air Lines and Bank of America while garnering support from theater defenders and Trump opponents alike. In the show’s latest saga, a protester, identified by the New York Post as Laura Loomer, ran onstage during its Friday night production, shouting, “Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable!” Another protester, identified as Jack Posobiec, filmed the protest from the audience and chided those within earshot, “You’re all Nazis like Joseph Goebbels,” a reference to Hitler’s minister of propaganda. Posobiec and Loomer were removed from Central Park’s Delacorte Theater and Loomer was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. In a statement about the incident, the Public Theater said in part, “The staff removed the protestors peacefully, and the show resumed with the line ‘Liberty! Freedom!’ The audience rose to their feet to thank the actors, and we joyfully continued. Free speech for all, but let’s not stop the show.”