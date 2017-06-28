R2-D2 Was Sold at Auction for $2.76 Million

Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Today somebody bought a non-functioning robot for nearly $3 million. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a 42-inch R2-D2 was on the auction block with other Star Wars memorabilia including Luke’s lightsaber (unclear whether it would shoot a green or a blue blade) and Darth Vader’s helmet (James Earl Jones’s voice not include). The R2-D2, who was indeed the droid someone was looking for, was built out of parts compiled from various versions of the character that were used during the filming of original trilogy. With the $2.76 million price-tag, which was a good deal higher that the auction house’s estimated highest big of $2 million, the buyer better invest in a sizable insurance plan — we hear it has a history of being kidnapped by Jawas.