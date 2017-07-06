Rachel Bloom Cares So Little About Award Shows She Made a Music Video About It

It’s that time of year again, when all of television starts vying for one (or many) of those coveted Emmy Awards — not that two-time Golden Globe– winner Rachel Bloom has noticed. No, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator doesn’t care about award shows, and to prove it she made a whole song about her disinterest. “The only award I care about / Is the one for not caring about award shows,” Bloom sings, while wearing a dazzling black gown at a podium where she gladly accepts a familiar-looking golden statue. It’s not as though she’s written her acceptance speech already or anything.