A reissue is just a reissue, right? And what’s the point when the album in question is still readily available? In the case of Radiohead, whose reissue of their seminal OK Computer, titled OKNOTOK 1997 2017 (out tomorrow on XL), the point is a long-delayed matter of fan wish-fulfillment. Songs like “Man of War” — for which there’s now a disturbing video about a man being chased for reasons unclear to him — might sound familiar if you’ve ever seen the band live or spent some time on YouTube, but they’ve never existed in pristine recorded form before now. Hear the song above in the band’s new music video.