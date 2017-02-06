If you could gaze into the future, well, you would have seen this trailer already. Utilizing the Fuller House or Girl Meets World reboot model, Disney’s new That’s So Raven spin-off Raven’s Home features the erstwhile child star as single mom to a set of adorable twins. If you’re nostalgic for the original series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, you will be pleased to know its sequel has all of the same elements: cute kids, wacky hijinks, Anneliese van der Pol as Raven’s BFF Chelsea, a child’s burgeoning psychic ability and, yes, plenty of Raven-Symoné. Hopefully Raven can pass along the wisdom she’s gleaned from a lifetime of clairvoyance to her child. For example, how to play tennis with only your butt.