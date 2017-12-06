Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Philip Plein

If anything could have made standing in a crowd in the broiling sun in 90-degree heat worth it, it would be seeing the latest installment of Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj’s ongoing beef at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in New Jersey. In case you were wondering how you up the ante in a months-long feud that has spawned diss track after diss track, the answer is: pretend the feud is over, invite every other successful female emcee you know to join you in concert, and then perform your diss track complete with a screen full of memes. Remy was accompanied stage Sunday by Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Young M.A., MC Lyte and Rah Digga amongst others for a moment of female rap camaraderie. As soon as they left, however, she launched into a blistering rendition of “ShETHER,” which, in case you hadn’t picked up on Remy’s more subtle barbs, contains the lyrics “fuck Nicki Minaj” and was paired with photos of Minaj herself. Better get out the grill. Hope everybody’s hungry, because there is no end to this beef in sight.



Remy Ma puts Nicki Minaj on that SummerJam screen. #InMemoriam pic.twitter.com/1PFPVBGN3o — #MeelzLive (@MeelzTV) June 12, 2017