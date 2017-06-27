Richard Hammond Details Grand Tour Car Crash: I Thought, ‘I’m Going to Die’

Earlier this month, Richard Hammond was hurt in a car crash while filming a segment for Amazon’s The Grand Tour in Switzerland. In an in-depth interview with DriveTribe, Hammond, now out of the hospital, discussed how the crash happened in great detail. “There was a moment of dread, ‘Oh God, yeah, I’m going to die,’” he says. Hammond says that his injury, which is one of several he has sustained while filming The Grand Tour and previously Top Gear, would not significantly affect the future of the show going forward. “What we’ve got left to shoot I can do what I have to do,” he said. “The short answer is we can without changing any of the films we’d planned, without adjusting anything in the show this series, we can complete it.” Watch the full interview at DriveTribe.