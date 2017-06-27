Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Ansel Elgort Drives Like a Crazy Person in Real Life, Too

“I can do a J–turn. I can do a 180-degree turn, I can do the 90 power-out.”

2:09 p.m.

Vince Staples Made a Hopeful Album, DJ Khaled Made a Hopeless One

In Big Fish Theory, Vince Staples surprised with a hopeful album. In Grateful, DJ Khaled made a star-studded slog.

1:36 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour on Why Drag Is ‘Powerful, Political’ Art

“I didn’t know whether my drag really had what it takes to win. I didn’t know whether my drag would even be allowed to win.”

1:13 p.m.

Richard Hammond Details Grand Tour Car Crash: I Thought, ‘I’m Going to Die’

He also promises that it won’t significantly affect his plans for the show.

12:11 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Period Peace

“Maybe It’s All the Disco” is filled with surprising revelations.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Video Games of 2017 (So Far)

Brilliant new takes on The Legend of Zelda and Resident Evil headline an especially strong year for games.

11:31 a.m.

Please Nominate The Leftovers for Every Emmy So We Can See Justin Theroux Naked

This is the best For Your Consideration ad in TV history.

11:00 a.m.

20 Movies Where the Bad Guys Win

Sometimes, the heroes take the L.

10:54 a.m.

Would You Buy a Dress From Daniel Day-Lewis?

The actor is reportedly interested in becoming a dressmaker.

10:33 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars: The Most Twisted Things ‘A’ Has Ever Done

Who could possibly forget that cow tongue?

10:14 a.m.

Did You Know Harriet Tubman Was Friends With Transformers?

According to Transformers: The Last Knight, the famous abolitionist was in cahoots with the Transformers.

10:09 a.m.

Why Downward Dog Deserves to Be Rescued

It’s truly sad that this weird, sweet, off-kilter show was canceled.

10:00 a.m.

First Captain America Became Evil, Then the Comics World Erupted

For one thing, they need to reckon with the fact that they have a new breed of reader.

9:58 a.m.

Seth Meyers Tries to Make Sense of ‘Cartoonishly Evil’ Senate Health-Care Bill

“The only way this bill could be more cartoonishly evil is if it mandated tying damsels-in-distress to railroad tracks.”

9:32 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Is Planning a Whole Russia Week on the Late Show Just for Trump

He has returned from his travels with the truth. Maybe.

9:29 a.m.

Ted Danson Is Having ‘Much More Fun’ Playing The Good Place’s Resident Villain

Why he couldn’t stop telling people about the show’s twist before it happened.

9:00 a.m.

Robert Pattinson’s Hair Is Insane in the Propulsive New Good Time Trailer

Behold Robert Pattinson’s excellent American accent and insane blond dye job.

9:00 a.m.

Why Jon Hamm Hasn’t Become a Movie Star, Yet

And why Baby Driver may signal a new phase for the actor.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

Including Get Out, Baby Driver, and The Beguiled.

8:45 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Why Is This Happening?

Let’s all just sit down and think about what this show is doing.