Following his former pop band, Take That, performing a set of songs at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert on Sunday evening, Robbie Williams took to the stage with his signature wit to deliver a no-nonsense message to everyone watching: “We are Manchester and we’re not fucking scared.” But cheekiness aside, Williams proceeded to perform a beautiful version of his 1999 track “Strong,” choosing to change a few of the lyrics to instead echo “Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong.” Watch the moving moment unfold above.

