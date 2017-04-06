Following his former pop band, Take That, performing a set of songs at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert on Sunday evening, Robbie Williams took to the stage with his signature wit to deliver a no-nonsense message to everyone watching: “We are Manchester and we’re not fucking scared.” But cheekiness aside, Williams proceeded to perform a beautiful version of his 1999 track “Strong,” choosing to change a few of the lyrics to instead echo “Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong.” Watch the moving moment unfold above.
Robbie Williams Tweaks the Lyrics of ‘Strong’ as an Ode to Manchester at Ariana Grande’s Benefit Concert
