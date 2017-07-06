Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Spoilers ahead for Wonder Woman.

Perhaps there is truth in the Divine. One of the greatest thrills in Wonder Woman was watching Robin Wright play General Antiope, the greatest warrior in the history of the Amazons. She got to whip Gal Gadot’s ass for the greater good (and for the sake of a training montage), and tore her way through a beach of gun-toting dudes before she was shot down and killed. In that moment, we never knew if we would be whole again — unless a Wonder Woman prequel focusing on the story of Antiope and Hippolyta being forged in the fires of battle was given a green light. We may be waiting forever to see that movie, but we won’t have to wait forever to see the return of Antiope. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gadot, Wright, and Connie Nielsen were asked if fans will see more of the Amazon leaders in the future, to which Nielsen replied that she and Wright “got to do more in Justice League,” unsurprisingly adding, “We can’t say much.” Wright teased a bit more, saying audiences would get “more of the story, you get some of the history.”

Quick: Someone just write Justice League 3 into the Warner Bros. slate, hire someone like Dee Reese to direct, and build the whole thing around a flashback to how the Amazons freed themselves. Everyone loves an origin story, and this is like the origin of origins, so it’s basically box-office gold.