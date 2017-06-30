The Duplass brothers’ new HBO show Room 104 (RIP Togetherness) is an anthology that tracks a new set of guests in the titular room each week, from a pair of Mormon boys, to James Van Der Beek, Amy Landecker, and even a cult priest played by Orlando Jones. Room 104 opens its doors on July 28. It sounds intriguing, but we need to see what this hotel’s continental breakfast is like before rating it on TripAdvisor.