What happens in room 104 will hopefully … stay in room 104. In the first trailer for HBO’s upcoming Room 104, which was created by indie darlings Mark and Jay Duplass, the door is swung right open to the eccentrics who find themselves staying in this average American motel. (Over the course of 12 weeks, a new story will be told with each episode.) And no, they all don’t just want to set an alarm and snooze off — if that crazed Santa Claus and tulle-loving women are any indication. It’ll premiere on July 26.
HBO’s Room 104 Trailer: The Duplass Brothers Want You to Revel in Their Motel Anthology
What happens in room 104 will hopefully … stay in room 104. In the first trailer for HBO’s upcoming Room 104, which was created by indie darlings Mark and Jay Duplass, the door is swung right open to the eccentrics who find themselves staying in this average American motel. (Over the course of 12 weeks, a new story will be told with each episode.) And no, they all don’t just want to set an alarm and snooze off — if that crazed Santa Claus and tulle-loving women are any indication. It’ll premiere on July 26.