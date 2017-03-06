Latest News from Vulture

10:50 a.m.

You’re Going to Want to Read Lupita Nyong’o’s Wonder Woman Review

“I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us.”

10:32 a.m.

Claire Foy Wants to See the Receipts for Queen Elizabeth Watching The Crown

“I will believe it when I see it.”

9:52 a.m.

Sarah Silverman Tells Ex Jimmy Kimmel All About Her New Boyfriend

If only all breakups could be this amicable.

9:35 a.m.

Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Visit Injured Fans

A day ahead of her benefit concert.

8:50 a.m.

HBO’s Room 104 Trailer: It’s a Weird Motel Anthology From the Duplass Brothers

Coming in July.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Bill Maher Says the N-Word on Real Time

While interviewing his guest Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse

Yesterday at 10:09 p.m.

Zac Efron Takes to the Pole In Front of Tom Cruise on The Graham Norton Show

Looks like he does all his own stunts too.

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

Raven’s Home Trailer: Disney’s That’s So Raven Spin-Off Is More Raven Than Ever

For those who want to ride with Rae, now and forever.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Riz Ahmed Looks Back On His Horrible Slumdog Millionaire Audition

“I’m spitting into Danny Boyle’s naked chest, and the camera guy is not getting any of this.”

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Twin Peaks’ Kimmy Robertson Thinks It’s Wrong to Call Lucy a ‘Ditz’

“When Lynch explained her to me many years ago, he said that she is absolutely not ditzy.”

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

Do You Remember the David E. Kelley Wonder Woman Pilot That Never Aired?

Six years ago, David E. Kelley made a Wonder Woman pilot that NBC never picked up.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Radiohead Overpromise a Little on ‘I Promise’

They’ve just released a new outtake from OK Computer.

Yesterday at 3:34 p.m.

Legal Complaints Filed Over Alamo Drafthouse Female-Only Wonder Woman Screenings

An Austin spokeswoman has said multiple people have filed discrimination complaints over the theater’s screenings.

Yesterday at 2:37 p.m.

T.J. Miller Says He Wanted His Silicon Valley Exit to Be Definitive

“The best thing for this show is for this character to fade into the ether.”

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Ben Stiller to Direct Showtime Drama About the Real-Life Dannemora Prison Break

Escape at Dannemora will star Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano.

Yesterday at 2:22 p.m.

Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Put Halsey, Bleachers, and more on your weekend playlists.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

Long Strange Trip Is the Definitive Grateful Dead Documentary

Others have tried, but this is the best Dead doc ever.

Yesterday at 1:29 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Calls Trump-Beheading-Photo Fallout Sexist

“He picked me, don’t you get it? I’m the easiest target: D-list comedian Kathy Griffin.”

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

The Final Season of Game of Thrones Might Not Air Until 2019

Benioff and Weiss are taking their sweet time.

Yesterday at 12:55 p.m.

The Rihanna–Kevin Durant Feud Is the Basketball Drama We Need

She yelled “BRICK” as he made a shot.